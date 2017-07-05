Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Eva Marcille Is More Than Welcome On RHOA

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

WENN

Eva Marcille Is Bae

So there’s been a lot of buzz in the reality world over the possibility of Eva Marcille joining the Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast. Some people don’t want her on but as far as we’re concerned, the more we see of her the better.

@firstaveeyewear 🌻 and Hair

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Take a look at Eva and see why we want to see more.

Pants 👖💋

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

#maximhot100 never disappoints💋 thank you @Pia_malihi and @johnnydonovan for always taking care of me 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

🌻 #betawards2017

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

#betcelebritybasketballgame 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

🌻 @ottdubai

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    Continue Slideshow

    #freedom is my state of mind!!! #gracious and #humbled is my state of being 🌻

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    Issa Snack #lategram in PR #LivingMyBestLife with @iamobiageliaku

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    🌴🌻 @kevajswimwear

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    Morning 🇵🇷

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    🌻 SunDaze #Workflow #joyful

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus