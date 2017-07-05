Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Eva Marcille Is More Than Welcome On RHOA

Eva Marcille Is Bae

So there’s been a lot of buzz in the reality world over the possibility of Eva Marcille joining the Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast. Some people don’t want her on but as far as we’re concerned, the more we see of her the better.

@firstaveeyewear 🌻 and Hair A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Take a look at Eva and see why we want to see more.