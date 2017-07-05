Stevie J Makes “Free Bonnie Bella” Shirts On MS Paint To Campaign For His Daughter

Stevie J Begs Joseline To Stop Keeping Their Daughter From Him

The battle between Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J is anything but over.

Stevie took to Instagram today to post a picture of a fake shirt (that someone in the 2nd grade made?) that boasts “Free Bonnie Bella” and a caption beginning with, “FYI – this is not a joke or a game.”

#FreeBonnie FYI- this is not a joke or a game. Gonna go hard for mine until she's back in my arms. #BonnieBellaJordan A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

This custody battle over the couple’s young child has been going on for almost all of poor Bonnie Bella’s whole little life. When Joseline first gave birth to her, they were going strong–Stevie J even proposed to the Puerto Rican princess. But after Joseline started taking shots at one of Stevie’s other children, all that happy family ish started going down the drain.

Joseline threatened earlier to move to Miami in an effort to give her baby daddy even less access to their child, while Stevie stood firm saying he can’t use Bonnie Bella as a pawn. He also yearned for Joseline to show a history of sexual partners to the court as proof of her being an inadequate mother.

Hopefully the two can work it out and Stevie’s shirts give him that extra edge to win the custody battle.