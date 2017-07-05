Black Excellence, Truly Yours: Jay Z’s ‘4:44’ Is His 13th Platinum Album

Jay Z’s Album Is Already Certified Platinum In Under A Week

Can we get an encore?

Congrats to Beyonce’s husband Jay Z for his 13th studio album to be certified Platinum or higher by the RIAA. This marks a record for the hip hop industry, having more Platinum albums than any other hip hop artist ever. He’s already been presented with his precious plaque less than a week after the release of his album.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

A Platinum album is always a huge deal, but this one marks even more success for Hov because this release was a Tidal exclusive. The streaming service has been known to have a little trouble stealing users from Apple Music and Tidal, but exclusives like Jay and Kanye always draw users in.

Physical copies of ‘4:44’ are said to be coming in this next week, which will drive up sales of the already Platinum record exponentially. This 47-year-old rapper still got it, and his run ain’t stopping anytime soon.

Shouts to Shawn Carter!