Black Excellence, Truly Yours: Jay Z’s ‘4:44’ Is His 13th Platinum Album
Jay Z’s Album Is Already Certified Platinum In Under A Week
Can we get an encore?
Congrats to Beyonce’s husband Jay Z for his 13th studio album to be certified Platinum or higher by the RIAA. This marks a record for the hip hop industry, having more Platinum albums than any other hip hop artist ever. He’s already been presented with his precious plaque less than a week after the release of his album.
A Platinum album is always a huge deal, but this one marks even more success for Hov because this release was a Tidal exclusive. The streaming service has been known to have a little trouble stealing users from Apple Music and Tidal, but exclusives like Jay and Kanye always draw users in.
Physical copies of ‘4:44’ are said to be coming in this next week, which will drive up sales of the already Platinum record exponentially. This 47-year-old rapper still got it, and his run ain’t stopping anytime soon.
Shouts to Shawn Carter!