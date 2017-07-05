Exclusive: TI & Tiny Divorce Back On

TI & Tiny Moving Ahead On Divorce; Want To Limit Public’s Knowledge On Case

TI and Tiny are definitely moving forward with their divorce – and although they’ve been off and on, there’s one thing the one time couple has agreed on.

The pair has asked a judge to proceed with their divorce case but asked for all of the proceedings going forward to be filed under seal. That means that the public – and especially the media – will no longer be able to know what’s happening on the case, BOSSIP has learned.

A Georgia divorce court judge OK’d the couple’s request for a “protective and confidentiality order” June 29th, which means that all divorce docs going forward will be banned from the public’s view, a court rep told BOSSIP.

TI and Tiny apparently didn’t agree with how the divorce (a major storyline on their show “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle”) was being covered in the media.

Tiny filed for divorce Dec. 7, 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’ve been living separately, and BOSSIP learned that the pair has been paying taxes on separate mega-mansions a few towns away from each other for at least a year.

Tiny asked for TI to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star also asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as money TI has in a retirement account.

She also asked for primary legal and physical custody of their kids.

She also acknowledged that the couple is in debt – likely the millions they owe to the IRS – and said that because of TI’s high earning ability, he should be responsible for paying it off.

The case had stalled in recent months, and it appeared that the pair was headed for reconciliation. But last week’s filing makes it clear that the divorce is still very much on.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Tiny and TI for comment.