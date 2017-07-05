Smithereens Gate: The Internet Is In Shambles Over Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Insane Drama

- By Bossip Staff
Rob Kardashian celebrates Father's day with Blac Chyna and their daughter Dream at the Happiest Place on earth. Rob and Chyna were happy to show their 7 months old different parts of the park including the small world ride and the Alice in Wonderland ride. They enjoyed snacks including a bag of sweets and an slurpee from ToonTown.

(Fern Sharpshooter / Splash News)

The Wildest Reactions To The Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian Fiasco

So anything interesting happen today? No? Oh, well in case you didn’t notice Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are in the middle of quite the Instagram spat. Rob is posting Chyna’s nudes all over the place and posting all sorts of texts and drama.

Of course the internet is going absolutely ham sandwich over all of this. Take a look…

