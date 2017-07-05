Smithereens Gate: The Internet Is In Shambles Over Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Insane Drama
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 23
❯
❮
The Wildest Reactions To The Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian Fiasco
So anything interesting happen today? No? Oh, well in case you didn’t notice Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are in the middle of quite the Instagram spat. Rob is posting Chyna’s nudes all over the place and posting all sorts of texts and drama.
Of course the internet is going absolutely ham sandwich over all of this. Take a look…