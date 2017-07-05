Snoop & T.I. Give Unsolicited OG Advice To Rob Over Blac Chyna Meltdown –*Updated* Rob Puts T.I. On Blast In Response

*UPDATED* Snoop Dogg & T.I. Weigh In On Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Public Issues–Rob Responds To T.I.

Rob Kardashian just got some unsolicited advice from two OG’s seasoned in the areas of “hoes” and “scandal”.

Rappers Snoop and T.I.–they weighed in on Rob’s public meltdown on instagram earlier, where he exposed Chyna for allegedly sleeping with 2 dudes and having a nasty drug habit.

Snoop and Tip tell Rob what they thought over his ‘F-ck Chyna” rant.

Snoop Dogg literally tells Rob to buy him another Chyna.

“She seen a sucker and she licked it.”

Sucker shit adds up to this 🤷🏾‍♂️💔🖤 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

T.I. also weighs in on the situation, saying Rob took an L and should just move on.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #ti #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Are you feeling their advice to Rob on this situation??

*UPDATED*: Rob responds to T.I. and says he paid Chyna to allegedly lick on Tiny’s lizard during a threesome. Hit the flip to see what he says.