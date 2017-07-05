Let’s Go Sailing: Lil Yachty Covers The Latest Issue Of The FADER

Lil Yachty Shines On The Latest Issue Of The FADER

“Can the king of teens thrive into his twenties? Lil Yachty is breaking all the other rules, so why not?”

The newest cover of The FADER was just announced, and none other than Lil Yachty is gracing the cover. Sporting matte gold fronts and his signature beads, he smiles comfortably for the mag. Other pictures in the photoshoot include Yachty shirtless, sporting a colorful bird, and of course showing off his red head of hair.

Can the king of teens thrive into his twenties? All the other rules are being broken, so why not? https://t.co/CwViRklgio pic.twitter.com/cOFgHs3sxo — The FADER (@thefader) July 5, 2017

Lil Boat tells The Fader, “I hate being alone. That’s why I like being with my friends: we’ve got energy, we’re social as hell. I’m not 30 or anything — I’m 19.” He also speaks on the trajectory of his young life, saying, “When you come from living in a dorm room with no clothes, no girls, no cars, and then you go to having three cars, girls, and money, you can’t help but be genuinely happy that things are moving in a positive direction.”

.@lilyachty is proof that teens have changed the rules, and the easiest way to get left behind is to get hung up on reality. pic.twitter.com/0focICJ5z6 — The FADER (@thefader) July 5, 2017

The cover story by Rembert Browne goes into everything from Yachty’s interesting eating habits, Lil B as his inspiration, and laughing at people older than him. You can see all of the pictures and read the in-depth story right now on The Fader’s website.

Lil Boat’s got all the kids on lock and continues to change what it means to be a rapper, and by the looks of it, he’s not stopping any time soon.