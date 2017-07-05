Chance The Poet Performs Songs And Does Some Poetry On NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Chance The Rapper Takes NPR’s Tiny Desk For An Intimate Performance

Nobody interrupts a Chance performance…except maybe NPR’s loudspeaker announcements.

Back in June, Chance the Rapper went to be a guest on NPR’s series, Tiny Desk, and today we finally got the footage of his performance. Chano blessed us with a couple of songs including his joint, “Juke Jam” and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “They Won’t Go When I Go.”

In between these two slow jams, Chance recited a never-before-heard poem entitled, “The Other Side,” which he is said to have written on the way to the concert-series. The full 13-minute performance is available on NPR’s website, and with Chano performing at a bunch of huge festival stages this summer, it’s fun to see him on a (very) tiny stage giving us those intimate vibes.

Prior guests on NPR’s concert-series include Run The Jewels and Nick Grant. You can catch Chance the Rapper this summer at an undisclosed date of Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall Residency in August.