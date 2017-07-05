Super Team Gets Super-er: Nick Young Joins The Golden State Warriors

Nick Young Signs A One-Year Deal With Golden State

Like, do y’all have a salary cap…or nah?

Swaggy P is going north! The latest development in NBA news is former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young getting a deal with The Golden State Warriors. The contract is for one year at 5.2M dollars, making him the team’s second bench commitment for next season after Omri Caspi.

Last season, Young was said to have a revival year, averaging 13.2 points per game. Lakers coach Luke Walton has close ties to Golden State’s management and coaches, so it’s no surprise this deal went through.

His past 4 years in the NBA–almost half of his 10-year professional basketball career–has been with the Lakers…Golden State is still looking to bring back free agent JaVale McGee to sign a new deal.