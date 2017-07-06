Exclusive: Judge Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Bro’s Bid To Toss Child Rape Case

Judge Finds Enough Evidence To Bring Jelani Maraj’s Abuse Case To Trial

Nicki Minaj’s brother has had another setback in clearing his name in a child rape case.

A Long Island judge last week ruled not to toss Jelani Maraj’s child rape case, after his defense attorney, David Schwartz, filed a motion to have it dismissed, BOSSIP can reveal.

That means that the trial will move ahead as scheduled, with Maraj due back in court later this month to begin jury selection.

The 12-year-old alleged victim told cops that Maraj repeatedly raped and sodomized her over an eight-month period in 2015. Maraj is facing felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child – but has insisted that the alleged victim was having sex with other people, but just not him.

He was indicted last year, and has remained free on bail since 2015.

Prosecutors had initially offered the 39-year-old Maraj a plea agreement of 15 years to life, but prosecutors said that the offer was off the table after both sides couldn’t agree on how much time he should serve under a deal.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s spokesman declined to comment.