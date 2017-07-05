Kris Jenner, Wherefore Art Thou? White People’s Fav Band Arcade Fire Take Shots At Kendall And Kylie’s Terrible Tees

Arcade Fire’s New Merch Takes Aim At Kendall And Kylie

Even the caucasians know not to f with the legendary Pac and Biggie

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve seen the terrible T-shirts that Kendall and Kylie Jenner apparently thought were a good idea to release, complete with their blotchy faces superimposed over pictures of Biggie and Tupac.

Literally everybody, even a fan account dedicated to the Jenner sisters, turned against them (if they already weren’t) and talked about how terrible they are. Now, Caucasian folk band Arcade Fire is giving their input on the situation with the hilarious new merch that appeared at one of their shows recently.

So @arcadefire are selling their own versions of *those* Kendal and Kylie Jenner t-shirts pic.twitter.com/vTrKrDJPxp — Thomas (@thomasjsmith__) July 4, 2017

This picture from Twitter shows a beautiful spoof of the extra-stupid tees with the band’s logo stamped over lil Kenny’s face. What a perfect way to show how you feel about an issue without having to say even one word. And top it off, all of the proceeds from the shirt art being donated to Partners in Health.

We’ll just have to wait and see if momager Kris Jenner slaps a C&D on they azz for using her daughter’s expensive face on their merch.