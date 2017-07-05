T.I. Is Getting Maliciously Massacred For Meandering Into Rob’s Messy Matrimonial Melodrama

T.I. Getting Dragged

T.I. is a legend. He’s aired out Lil Flip and Ludacris but he might have met his match with…Rob Kardashian? T.I. hopped in Rob’s IG comments to discuss his thoughts on the drama. He called Rob all sorts of duck, including thinking Ronald McDonald is a duck.

Well that made Rob hop in and tell the world that T.I. had a threesome with Blac Chyna and Tiny. Well. That’s some damn tea. So now the internet is going haywire on T.I. for not minding his business.

"While a passion triangle with Tameka & I would be an exhilarating night of ecstasy that Angela wouldn't forget, it is indubitably false." pic.twitter.com/z3nIPrgCvc — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) July 5, 2017

But here’s the thing…didn’t T.I. still sort of win? Like, he is the one who had the threesome, right? What do we know. Here’s the crazy feedback.