Seen On The Scene: Fat Joe, Kap G, A Boogie wit da Hoodie & More Attend Pelle Pelle Gifting Suite at the XXL Freshman Class Concert [PHOTOS]

On Wednesday June 29th the Pelle Pelle Gifting Suite at the XXL Freshman Class Concert at the PlayStation Theater in New York City served as the central hub for celebrity talent to chill and catch the concert sets on the big screen, get fitted in exclusive Pelle Pelle apparel, snap flicks, and catch the breeze amongst all the all-star performers. Special guests that stopped through the suite included Fat Joe, DJ Self, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Kap G, Ugly God, Madeintyo, The Shiggy Show, Super Duper Kyle, and Aminé.

