Fed Up Women, Rejoice: Ethereal Beauty Goddess SZA Announces ‘Ctrl’ Tour

SZA Announces Tour For Her Latest Album ‘Ctrl’

Top Dawg Ent’s first lady SZA finally answers fans prayers and announces a whole lotta dates for her upcoming ‘Ctrl’ tour throughout the United States. The tour kicks off in Richmond, VA on August 16th and goes until late December with the last show being in St. Louis, MO.

Right before she posted the announcement on her twitter page, simply adding “A TOUR” with a heart, she retweeted a few fans begging for her to announce tour dates, sneakily giving away the fact that she would do exactly that soon. And she did. The “Love Galore” singer is hitting over 40 cities throughout the country on this 5-month tour.

SZA also posted some cutesy and very flowery drawings on her Instagram page to accompany the tour announcements, one featuring a baby Bambi jumping across the screen, and another with a book opening up and revealing “Ctrl the tour 2017”

HERE WE GOO! ☺🌸 @artbabygirl A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Women all around America can’t wait to come together and go to ‘Ctrl’ tour to sing out their aggressions against all the dirty dogs in the world. SZA, here we come!