Webbie Arrested In Baton Rouge After Allegedly Choke-Slamming His Girlfriend In A Local Hotel

Webbie Arrested For Domestic Violence In Louisiana

Louisiana Rapper Webbie got arrested in Baton Rouge on Wednesday after supposedly having a physical altercation with his girlfriend in a local hotel room.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old woman told police that Webbie beat and choked her, leaving bruises all over her neck and face, and refused to let her leave the hotel room for over two hours. She was reportedly hospitalized for her injuries after Webbie finally let her go.

Webbie was arrested and charged with second degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation. Each charge is a felony.

SMH!

