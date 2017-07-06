Call Her Wide-Hipped Honey: Kris Jenner’s Getting Dragged Over The BlacRob Drama

Where is Corey Gamble???

Kris Jenner Dragged Into Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian Drama

After her son tried to obliterate his baby mama, Kris Jenner is seeing the unfortunate after effects of the drama. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Rob Kardashian went HAM on Blac Chyna with claims that she slept with not one but TWO men in his home while Dream and King Cairo were home. Chy fired back with allegations of her own, however, including claims that Rob secretly domestically abused her.

Now Kris Jenner’s being dragged into the mix and being memed to oblivion by fans salivating for more of the seedy BlacRob drama.

Kris Jenner reading Rob IG and seeing what all her allowance money she transfers him goes to pic.twitter.com/zLPX8GgC1f — Big Baller LaFlare (@Krieg_La_Flare) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner planning all the ways she can cash in from the Rob Kardashian/ Blac Chyna drama pic.twitter.com/Vq0hbiyPdy — Eleanor 🌹 (@eleanor_watts27) July 5, 2017

This does sound like something Kris could profit off of though.

Do YOU think the Kardashian matriarch should issue a response???

