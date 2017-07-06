2Messssy4U: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Rob K. Vs. Blac Chyna Memes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 33

Hilariously Petty Rob K. Vs. Chyna Memes

Welpity weeeeeeelp, messy Rob K. FINALLY SNAPPED after months of disrespect and DRAGGED on-again/off-again baby mama Blac Chyna to the fiery pits of ant booty hell in an internet-shattering moment that sparked hilariously petty chaos (and classic memes) across the whole entire online universe.

Peep the absolute funniest (and pettiest) Rob K. vs. Blac Chyna memes.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus