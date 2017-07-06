Leave Me Alone, Becky: A Gallery Of People Accused Of Trying To Interfere With Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Marriage

People Who Mess With Jay And Bey

No good marriage goes without people trying to hop all up in the matrimony, messing things up. Bey and Jay have dealt with Beckys and all sorts of chaos in their decade-plus of being together. So let’s look at rumored people who interfered and some of the rumors that were absolutely insane. Take a look…

Tori Kelly – Rumors swirled last September that Jay was seen making out with her at a charity event in front of everyone.

Rachel Roy – She seemed to confirm that Beyonce was calling her “Becky with the good hair”…but her Instagram is getting blasted for it and she’s walking it back. But there have been substantial rumors of Jay cheating on Bey with Rachel.

Rita Ora – The rumors of her being Jay’s side chick have been around for a while. She seemed to halfway confirm them with a Lemon bikini on Instagram.

Liv – She’s claimed that Jay tried to hit on her in 2008…but people have sort of called BS on her.

Casey Cohen – She’s a bottle service girl at 1OAK and there were rumors of her getting to Jay. She’s a Becky. She had good hair. She’s been in the rumors. Bingo.

Julius De Boer – There have been rumors for years that Julius was involved in an affair with Beyonce but c’mon. Can’t be.

    Terrence Howard – There was a rumor that Beyonce’s BET dance got under Jay’s skin but that’s never been confirmed.

    Usher – Remember that sexy video Bey and Usher did…people were out here saying Usher was chopping her down. C’mon, y’all.

    Rihanna – Yes, this rumor has persisted forever. Are we ready to admit there’s nothing to it?

    President Obama – Remember when there was a rumor that Beyonce and The President had a thing going on? HOW WERE WE THIS CRAZY?!

    Lyndall Locke – Beyonce’s ex and first love alleged that Jay wouldn’t let him talk to her because of their relationship. Ehhhhh.

