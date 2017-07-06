Kevin Hart & Friends Celebrate His Birthday In Miami During IRIE Weekend



Seen on the scene…

DJ IRIE’s Celebrity Weekend

Miami’s DJ IRIE recently kicked off the 13th year of IRIE Weekend for holiday. The four-day weekend included charity events all over the city and star-studded parties. IRIE and guests also celebrated Kevin Hart’s birthday during the epic weekend.

The Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament was held at Miami Beach Gold Club and attended by Anthony Mackie, Chanel Iman, Alonzo Mourning and Sterling Shepard.



The IRIE Weekend Sea-B-Q Beach Bash featured performances by T.I., OT Genasis & Nelly. Guy Fieri also stopped by.

Kevin Hart’s birthday brunch was held at the River Yacht Club and Will Packer and T.I. were on hand to help him celebrate his big day.

LIV was live with Yachty, Kevin Hart, T.I., Nelly, OT Genasis, Wayne, JD, Bow Wow, & more.

Photo Credit: Dylan Rives/ WorldRedEye