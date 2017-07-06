New Video: Xzayvier x CLVSSIC’s “Check On Me”

Check Out New Video “Check On Me”

Xzayvier x CLVSSIC get in their feelings for their video for song, ”Check On Me.”

The Montgomery, Al. producing and rap duo’s new tune is about a man who finds fame but laments the loss of his girlfriend, and the emptiness that he feels without her.

Xzayvier said that the song is loosely based on a relationship he was involved in, and said that men get a bad rap when it comes to expressing their emotions.

“The video displays the loneliness that men go through sometimes,” the rapper told BOSSIP. “It’s actually what happened to me.”

Producer CLVSSIC agreed: “Sometimes we go through things, and even though we don’t talk anymore, we still want you to check up on us.”

