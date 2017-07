Joseline Hernandez's childhood friend @total_threat blasts her💅💅💅 Link in bio to watch more A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Total Threat, who is supposedly Joseline’s ex-friend, says that Jose is tripping off that yayo having no real right to go at Mona Scott Young. The “friend” says Joseline hated on her getting onto #LHHATL and has provided proof to back up on her beef on the next page.