Jesus Take The Wheel: Police Arrest Georgia Mom In Stabbing Deaths Of Husband & Four Children

Georgia Mother In Custody For Stabbing Husband And Small Children

This story is still developing, but WSBTV’s Liz Art is providing live updates.

A Georgia mother has been taken into custody after calling 911 around 4:50 a.m. this morning. It’s unclear what the unidentified mom said on the call, but when police arrived, they found the bodies of her husband and 4 children. AJC.com reports there is a 5th child in critical condition.

Neighbors told press that the mom might have been suffering from depression, triggered by her dad dying just a few weeks ago. Reportedly, prayers were made over the woman when she attended church this past Sunday.

A Gwinnett county poilice officer on the scene right now says she doesn’t want to alarm anyone in the area, and that the adult female is being questioned right now, in custody.

On the scene in Gwinnett Co police confirm mother of 4 dead children & 1 injured is in custody @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7k1uyUp2e3 — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 6, 2017

Although it hasn’t been confirm, neighbors say the adolescent victims range in ages from “toddler to seven years old.”

Sad.