Stuntin’ On His Daddy: Russell Wilson And Stepson Future Floss With A Famous Friend
- By Bossip Staff
Baby Future Meets Michael Jordan
Ciara has been living her best life ever since kicking Future curbside… wedding Russell Wilson and giving birth to a baby daughter. They seem to be the picture of familial perfection. WE’re not sure if it’s just us, but somehow every appearance and instagram post manages to come off like flexin’ on Future? Take this photo for example, of Russell Wilson and baby Future posted up with Michael Jordan and captioned “SQUAD.”
Cici posted the same pic of her guys with MJ.
Do you think they’re rubbing it in a bit or is it only right that the MJ moment be broadcasted to the public?
