Stuntin’ On His Daddy: Russell Wilson And Stepson Future Floss With A Famous Friend

Squad. A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Baby Future Meets Michael Jordan

Ciara has been living her best life ever since kicking Future curbside… wedding Russell Wilson and giving birth to a baby daughter. They seem to be the picture of familial perfection. WE’re not sure if it’s just us, but somehow every appearance and instagram post manages to come off like flexin’ on Future? Take this photo for example, of Russell Wilson and baby Future posted up with Michael Jordan and captioned “SQUAD.”

MJ, Russ, & Juicy Man. 4th Of July. #FunTimes! ⛳️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Cici posted the same pic of her guys with MJ.

Do you think they’re rubbing it in a bit or is it only right that the MJ moment be broadcasted to the public?

