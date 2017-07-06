Ancient TV Quiz Show “Jeopardy” Featured A “Stay Woke” Category But, Here’s Why It Fumbled…

Jeopardy really has a "Stay Woke" category today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xIMDMpOtUh — Eric Kotchi (@ekotchi) June 30, 2017

Jeopardy Trolls With “Stay Woke” Category?

Last weekend while Black twitter was serving up some BBQ and pouring out Henny in remembrance of our oppressed ancestors, Jeopardy actually featured a “stay woke” category. Folks got giddy over it.

The term “stay woke” was indeed coined by black folks while roughly meaning: “be aware of the colluded f-ck shit happening right in front of your face, probably because of racism.”

“Stay Woke” actually made it to a nationally televised syndicated show that’s been around since the 60’s? That’s amazing right???

"Stay woke" is an actual category on jeopardy my life is so complete right now — Juliana (@JulianaHennessy) July 1, 2017

Well, not actually. The category was all about literally staying awake. According to The Grio, answers included melatonin, caffeine, and the stimulant product NoDoz. SMH.

Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss — Heather Duffy (@HattieDarling) June 30, 2017

Do you think Jeopardy was trolling with this? Twitter folks thought so. Take a look…

The moment when @Jeopardy 's STAY WOKE category was literally about not falling asleep. Okay 🍵 #someonesnoozed pic.twitter.com/I8SczE7dGq — Nandi.INK⚡ (@potternoire) July 1, 2017

