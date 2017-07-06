Twitter Is Spending All Week Roasting The Hell Out Of Hotep Messiah Dr. Umar Johnson

Dr. Umar Johnson Gets Roasted

Dr. Umar Johnson has been all over the news as of late thanks to his appearance on The Breakfast club. He said all sorts of things including that Mandarin was an official language of South Africa and that Buddha was black. This, of course, made people remember all the things that they dislike about him including his ideas of gay conversion theory and saying he was related to Fredrick Douglass and saying he’s a doctor and the time he said he would open a school and didn’t and the things he’s said about women and…well…

VIDEO: Dr. Umar Johnson lying about Mandarin being an Official Language in South Africa. LIES. @cthagod stop inviting this guys who LIES! pic.twitter.com/RN0eUNtked — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) July 3, 2017

Just let the tweets tell it. Take a look at the slander. Sorry to offend the hotep hope. We’ll burn three pounds of Yaki as sacrifice for our sins.