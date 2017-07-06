WELP: Blac Chyna’s Robe Rockin’ ‘Side Piece’ Shares Alleged Post Smash Session Photos

Rob wept…

Rarri True Shares Blac Chyna Bedroom Photos

After Rob Kardashian had that epic social media spat with Blac Chyna, one of the men allegedly breaking up their baeship is sharing some petty posts.

As previously reported a man named Ferrari a.k.a. Rarri True was seen in a photo allegedly laying in Chy’s bed while rocking a Versace robe Rob paid for.



That same man allegedly offered to “help” Rob expose Chyna (for a small fee) and Rob went on to blast Chy for accepting $250K in jewelry while still smashing Ferrari and another alleged side piece named Mechie.

Now Ferrari’s playing a petty azz game of “got yo baby mama” by posting bedroom photos of himself and Chy…

SMILE😁 @blacchyna A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

and the $250K worth of jewels poor Rob gave her. “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean s*** to RARRI💯 ,”he captioned a photo.

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Prepare for another Rob Kardashian post in 5, 4, 3…

More of Chy’s alleged side dude Rarri True on the flip.