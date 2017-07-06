WELP: Blac Chyna’s Robe Rockin’ ‘Side Piece’ Shares Alleged Post Smash Session Photos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News

Rob wept…

Rarri True Shares Blac Chyna Bedroom Photos

After Rob Kardashian had that epic social media spat with Blac Chyna, one of the men allegedly breaking up their baeship is sharing some petty posts.

As previously reported a man named Ferrari a.k.a. Rarri True was seen in a photo allegedly laying in Chy’s bed while rocking a Versace robe Rob paid for.

That same man allegedly offered to “help” Rob expose Chyna (for a small fee) and Rob went on to blast Chy for accepting $250K in jewelry while still smashing Ferrari and another alleged side piece named Mechie.

Now Ferrari’s playing a petty azz game of “got yo baby mama” by posting bedroom photos of himself and Chy…

SMILE😁 @blacchyna

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

and the $250K worth of jewels poor Rob gave her. “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean s*** to RARRI💯 ,”he captioned a photo.

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

Prepare for another Rob Kardashian post in 5, 4, 3…

Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Strip Club Appearance at Sins of Sapphire in NYC on Sunday night. sheer lace bodysuit , reality cameras rolled SplashNews

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

More of Chy’s alleged side dude Rarri True on the flip.

Rarri is allegedly a 24-year-old rapper.

Before allegedly bedding Chyna he reportedly attended Miles College in Alabama.

MONEY MOTIVATED💰

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

Brooooo , I ain't kno she was yo Main Squeeze 😅

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

When That Little Boy Turn Into A Man He Aint Shit To Play With💯

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

Oh So You Think I'm yo type Huh" Ok , Cool Let me Get that Neck & That Check 😎🤤😈💯

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

    Continue Slideshow

    GIVENCHY

    A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Baby Mama Drama, Break Ups, Did You Know

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus