In White Folks News: Former ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Sparks Gay “Without Physical Act” Rumors

Andrew Garfield Sparks Gay Rumors After Comments About New Role

Actor Andrew Garfield, who you might know best from his role in The Amazing Spider-Man, made quite a glittery splash after his recent comments in Gay Times about his personal sexuality in the context of playing a gay man in the new “AIDS drama”, Angels in America.:

'The most important play to come out of the 20th century.' Read about #AngelsinAmerica in this month's @GayTimesMag: https://t.co/R9Jtb9kSmi pic.twitter.com/ygkss4osmE — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) April 19, 2017

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” Andrew begins – with Gay Times in the audience. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?

Sounds a lot like: “I know I’m gay, I’m just not a place in my fabulous life where I can admit it out loud.” No?

Andrew also talked about his preparation for playing this not-so-unfamiliar role:

Andrew later revealed that a certain drag superstar’s show has helped him find his character: “I mean every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. I mean every series. “My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

Ok, Andrew. Whatever you say…