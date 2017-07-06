It’s Truuu: 2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Is Coming To A Close

Truuuuuuuuu!

2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Closing

2 Chainz’ iconic ATL landmark is coming to a close. The “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” rapper’s pink trap house is shutting its doors tomorrow, Friday, July 7.

According to The AJC, George Rohrig, founder of the property management firm that owns the house, is seeking new tenants and plans to paint the trap house white.

The closing of the trap house comes after the Fulton County Health Department held free mobile HIV testing at the location…

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Ebeneezer Baptist Church Pastor Mike Wortham held “trap church” there…

and after several complaints from neighbors about traffic.

There was also controversy when a pink “trap car” on site was damaged by fans who jumped on it to take selfies.

@Kandee_lovepink A post shared by 2 Chainz Pink Trap House (@thepinktraphouse) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Are you going to visit 2 Chainz’ trap house before it closes???