It’s Truuu: 2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Is Coming To A Close
2 Chainz’ iconic ATL landmark is coming to a close. The “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” rapper’s pink trap house is shutting its doors tomorrow, Friday, July 7.
According to The AJC, George Rohrig, founder of the property management firm that owns the house, is seeking new tenants and plans to paint the trap house white.
The closing of the trap house comes after the Fulton County Health Department held free mobile HIV testing at the location…
Ebeneezer Baptist Church Pastor Mike Wortham held “trap church” there…
For the culture. For the people. The music we love comes from a real place. It's entertainment for some but real life for many. Let's discuss the systems that make the trap the trap. See you Sunday at 2:30pm rain or shine because the trap is never closed. #TrapChurch #HymnsAndHipHop #ForTheCulture #GodBlessTheTrap #EndTheWarOnThePoor #EndTheWarOnDrugs #PoliceBrutality #DrugPolicy #MoneyBail #Gentrification #Homelessness #Poverty
and after several complaints from neighbors about traffic.
There was also controversy when a pink “trap car” on site was damaged by fans who jumped on it to take selfies.
