Exclusive: Judge Issues Warrant For Laura Govan Over Gilbert Arenas Suit

Latest Legal Battle Between One Time Couple

NBA star Gilbert Arenas’ battle with his baby mama – who he sued over alleged lies about him giving her an STD – is turning nasty.

A Los Angeles judge has issued a bench warrant for Laura Govan after she didn’t turn up for a hearing on the suit yet again, BOSSIP has learned.

Arenas sued Govan – with whom he shares 4 kids – for defamation, accusing her of concocting a scheme to humiliate him in the press – and spreading lies about him giving her STD’s.

He explained Govan was bitter after he broke up with her. She decided to write an email to him with the line, “When I left you it was because I couldn’t take the STDs.” However, he claimed it was lies and she leaked it to the media, according to court docs.

The judge awarded Arenas a default judgment in the amount of $110,100 and ordered Govan to pay up to her baby daddy

Back in January, Arenas filed docs in the case demanding Govan produce her financial information and records for him to examine the amount of assets and property in her possession in order to collect on the $110,000 he is owed.

Govan blew off the first hearing and the judge wasn’t pleased, eventually sanctioning her for filing to comply with the court order to the tune of $765.

Then recently, the exes were to appear in court, where Arenas was supposed to finally inspect Govan’s financial records because of the judgment he won against her.

The hearing was set for June 23rd but once again Govan blew off the hearing and did not show up, according to court records.

As a result, the judge issued a bench warrant and ordered bond in the amount of $5,000.

The hearing was continued until next month and Arena’s lawyers were instructed to inform Govan to show up or face more consequences by the judge.