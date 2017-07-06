Starz Sizzles Essence Fest With Swanky Cocktail Soirée

Starz Heats Up Essence With Super Cool Party

Premium cable network Starz celebrated some of the biggest (and brightest) stars of Power, American Gods and Survivor’s Remorse at a swanky waterside cocktail soirée that sizzled this year’s star-studded Essence Fest.

Splashed with Black girl magic and positive vibes, the classy afternoon social attracted a lovely blend of celebs, tastemakers and guests who enjoyed great music, fancy eats and open bar.

Starz brought out the stars like Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse), Joseph Sikora (Power) and Orlando Jones (American Gods) who mingled with guests and even turned up (we see you Orlando!) without a care in the world.

Overall, it was a flawless event that pushed the growing network to exciting new heights!