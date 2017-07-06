So Sad: Vivica Fox Mourns The Loss Of Her Father

Vivica Fox’s Father Passes Away

Vivica Fox is mourning the loss of one of her parents. The actress,52, recently took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate passing of her father Mr. William E Fox.

According to Vivica, Mr. Fox passed away Wednesday and she’ll miss their “talks and hugs.”

Sad, sad, news.

Vivica’s staying strong in her time of mourning and thanking fans and friends for prayers.

Just wanted 2 say THANK YOU 2 everyone who is sending me n my family LOVE n support on the passing of my DADDY!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) July 06, 2017

Our condolences go out to Vivica Fox and her family.