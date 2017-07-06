So Sad: Vivica Fox Mourns The Loss Of Her Father

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Brian To/WENN.com


Prayers up…

Vivica Fox’s Father Passes Away

Vivica Fox is mourning the loss of one of her parents. The actress,52, recently took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate passing of her father Mr. William E Fox.

According to Vivica, Mr. Fox passed away Wednesday and she’ll miss their “talks and hugs.”

Sad, sad, news.

Vivica’s staying strong in her time of mourning and thanking fans and friends for prayers.

Our condolences go out to Vivica Fox and her family.

Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus