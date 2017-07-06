So Sad: Vivica Fox Mourns The Loss Of Her Father
Prayers up…
Vivica Fox’s Father Passes Away
Vivica Fox is mourning the loss of one of her parents. The actress,52, recently took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate passing of her father Mr. William E Fox.
According to Vivica, Mr. Fox passed away Wednesday and she’ll miss their “talks and hugs.”
GM Dawlings. My #TBT pix is in HONOR of my Daddy Mr William E Fox who passed away yesterday 😢 Daddy I will so miss our talks,car rides your hugs and your smile! Rest In Paradise Dad and know your children n mom are staying family strong! WE LOVE YOU TONS DAD! #GodisGood #Blessed #Respect #Family1st #DaddysGirl #ClassicBadChick 😍😇😇🙏
Sad, sad, news.
Vivica’s staying strong in her time of mourning and thanking fans and friends for prayers.
Just wanted 2 say THANK YOU 2 everyone who is sending me n my family LOVE n support on the passing of my DADDY!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) July 06, 2017
Our condolences go out to Vivica Fox and her family.