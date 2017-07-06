Someone We Actually LOVE: Issa Rae Hosts Her ‘Insecure’ Season 2 Screening At ESSENCE

Will you be watching???

Issa Rae Screens “Insecure” Season 2 At 2017 ESSENCE Music Festival

During the 2017 ESSENCE Music Festival, writer/director/black girl magic maker Issa Rae hosted a VIP screening of her hit show “Insecure.” The screening included a private brunch and viewing of season 2 at New Orleans’ Ace House hotel.

Following the screening, there was a panel discussion moderated by Crissle West and Francheska Medina (the hosts of the “Insecuritea” podcast) that included Issa, executive producers Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas and cast members Yvone Orji and Jay Ellis.

“We are presenting people as they are and knowing that nobody is perfect,” said Issa about the explosive new season. “This is not an autobiography by any means, but this is a younger version of myself, a different version of what I imagined myself to be.”

Other attendees included Solange Knowles (no biggie), Lil Rel…



Designer Melody Eshani and DJ Jasmine Solano.

Insecure season two premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, July 23rd at 10:30PM ET/PT. It will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

We KNOW you’ll be watching.



Photo Credit: Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany