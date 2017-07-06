Watch Yo Mayo Mouf: Polish Politician Says Country No Longer Has “Negro Mentality” Toward U.S.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski Uses “Negro Mentality” To Describe Former Relationship With U.S.

Sheesh… People really think that they can just go around saying any old thing!

Poland’s Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has more than a few folks upset after saying the country no longer has a “negro mentality” in regards to U.S. relations… And the kicker is he said it while on Polish public television.

Waszczykowski used the term murzyńskości, which is pretty insulting whether you’re speaking Polish or English. The language was his attempt to paint the picture that Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) government no longer has the same servile attitude towards Washington as the previous government.

According to Politico reports, Waszczykowski was defending the government’s foreign policy record because President Andrzej Duda has been criticized for not meeting one-on-one with Barack Obama during this week’s nuclear summit in Washington.

“There will be a short meeting because there isn’t time for more during a summit,” an irritated Waszczykowski told the television interviewer Tuesday. Relations are “much better than when Radek Sikorski was Poland’s foreign minister,” Waszczykowski told Poland’s TVN television on Wednesday. It was Sikorski — foreign minister from 2007-2014 — who first used the term “negro mentality” when assessing relations with the U.S. during a 2014 private dinner with former Finance Minister Jacek Rostowki. The conversation was illegally recorded and splashed all over Polish media. That recording was one of the factors that disenchanted voters and led Civic Platform to its electoral defeat last October. “Quoting illegally recorded conversations isn’t an activity for gentlemen,” Sikorski tweeted on Wednesday in response to Waszczykowski’s comments.

Seriously????