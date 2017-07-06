Get Your Life Together: Rob Kardashian’s Klan Fears Potential Suicide After Blac Chyna Meltdown

Image via Splash

Rob Kardashian’s Family Is Concerned About Him Harming Himself Over Blac Chyna

S#!t got funky like an old batch of collard greens yesterday when Rob Kardashian leveled down to ground zero and tried to drag his baby mama, Blac Chyna, to the depths of Armenian Hell.

Today, in the wake of the disaster, the Kardashian klan is rightfully scared that their sibling and son could try to hurt himself after such an emotionally toxic relationship.

According to RadarOnline:

“It seems like no one can do anything to help Rob and they have all tried,” a source close the overweight KUWTK star told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “He is not working out and he is not eating healthy. He is really down on himself right now and no one can do anything because he shuts his family out whenever they try.”

The unidentified “source” goes on to say:

“He stays up late and then sleeps all day and seems to feel like he will never be happy again. He is blaming Chyna for everything,” said the friend.

Rob needs to blame this on himself. He knew good and damn who and what Blac Chyna was when he was deep sea diving into her warm thottie abyss.

He bet not kill or injure himself over that damn girl. Just not worth it. Don’t matter WHAT she did.