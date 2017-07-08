Bae Of The Day: Nick Cannon’s New Boo Is A Throwback Banger

Nick Cannon Is Dating Lanisha Cole

How does Nick Cannon do it? He’s got some of the finest women of all time on his resume and he’s still rolling. Now his latest boo is Lanisha Cole, former video vixen and Price Is Right dime. She’s one of the all-time video baes and Nick is still racking them up.

So let’s take a look at yet another damn reason Nick Cannon is one lucky MFer.