Rob Wept: Blac Chyna’s Robe Rockin ‘Sidepiece’ Explains Why He Exposed Their Relationship

Rarri True Speaks Further On Blac Chyna Relationship

The man who triggered Rob Kardashian’s nude releasing, Blac Chyna ethering tirade has MORE to say. As previously reported a man named Ferrari a.k.a. Rarri True is allegedly Chyna’s Versace robe rocking sidepiece…



and he shared photos of himself coupled up in the bed with Chyna while she wore the $250K in jewelry Rob gave her.

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Now Rarri’s got more to say and he’s explaining why he pettily decided to expose his alleged relationship with Chyna. According to TheShadeRoom who spoke to the aspiring rapper, the drama originated from Rob allegedly sliding into the DMs of his baby mama, Atlanta model Shan Bonita.

I love beautii bobs 😍 thx @beautiij @hairbybeautiij . And let's not talk about @queeeeni with these lashes 😍 @slaylashextensions you so bomb A post shared by Hunter's Mother. (@bonita4real) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

After catching word of Rob trying to holler at Bonita, a BIG mad Rarri then launched the robe rocking revenge plot that’s shattering the internet.

It should be noted however that the alleged side piece would NOT confirm whether or not he’s really smashing Chyna’s copious cakes to smithereens.

Been Official , Solid My Whole Life Niggas just Hated so Much💯 Instead of Giving Credit when Due! Real Boss Give more out then They receive 🙏🏾 Facts💯🤘🏾 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

*Sniff, sniff* Is that a publicity stunt we smell?

What do YOU think about Rarri trying to get revenge on Rob???

