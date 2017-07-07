Rob Wept: Blac Chyna’s Robe Rockin ‘Sidepiece’ Explains Why He Exposed Their Relationship
Rarri True Speaks Further On Blac Chyna Relationship
The man who triggered Rob Kardashian’s nude releasing, Blac Chyna ethering tirade has MORE to say. As previously reported a man named Ferrari a.k.a. Rarri True is allegedly Chyna’s Versace robe rocking sidepiece…
and he shared photos of himself coupled up in the bed with Chyna while she wore the $250K in jewelry Rob gave her.
Now Rarri’s got more to say and he’s explaining why he pettily decided to expose his alleged relationship with Chyna. According to TheShadeRoom who spoke to the aspiring rapper, the drama originated from Rob allegedly sliding into the DMs of his baby mama, Atlanta model Shan Bonita.
After catching word of Rob trying to holler at Bonita, a BIG mad Rarri then launched the robe rocking revenge plot that’s shattering the internet.
It should be noted however that the alleged side piece would NOT confirm whether or not he’s really smashing Chyna’s copious cakes to smithereens.
*Sniff, sniff* Is that a publicity stunt we smell?
What do YOU think about Rarri trying to get revenge on Rob???
More on the BlacRob breakup on the flip.
Chyna is exploring “all legal options” against Rob for exposing her nudes, this according to her attorney. California has very strict “revenge porn” laws so Rob could be in a heap of trouble.
“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” said Chy’s attorney Walter Mosley in a statement to PEOPLE.
A second attorney also tells PEOPLE that Rob is making this all too “easy” for a prosecutor.
“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC ( she does not represent Chyna or Kardashian). “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex. ”
She added that “the allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”
Rob you in danger, girl.
Meanwhile, Chy’s trying to look unbothered. She recently looked carefree while rocking unicorn inspired rainbow tresses.
If you care, Rarri’s baby’s mother Shan Bonita pettily posted a picture of her “woman crush every day” Kylie Jenner.