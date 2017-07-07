Proud Papa Preciousness: Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Snapshots Of His Newborn Baby
- By Bossip Staff
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Glimpse Of New Baby And Mother
Remember a couple weeks ago when we told you that Malcolm Jamal Warner recently became a dad? Well he is finally offering a look at his new baby, and the woman he created the child with as well.
The photo almost looks like she may have been wearing a wedding dress…
Also, we’re still not sure if Malcolm had a little boy or little girl. Why do you think he’s being so private? Is he being extra?
Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com