NJ Educator Accused Of ‘Adopting’ Teen To Just Get Conveniently Freaky With Him

Pedo-Files? NJ Teacher Accused Of Adopting Kid To Put Sex Moves On Him

A 43-year-old teacher from Trenton, NJ is being accused of letting an abandoned teen stay in her home, under the pretense he have sex with her.

According to The Central Record, Rayna Culver took in a city student who had been kicked out of a relative’s house back in December of 2015. Reportedly, a criminal complaint states that Culver sexually assaulted the teen on numerous occasions shortly after she became his legal guardian. They say the sexual relationship started slowly after Culver would feel up on the teen right berfore bedtime and removed his clothes. She allegedly performed oral sex on the boy before it turned into full out sex. SMH.

The “pervy” teacher reportedly met the student while she was a “climate and culture leader” at Rivera Middle School back in September 2013. According to the report, she and the unnamed victim were “very close” when he attended the middle school and they talked very often.

An attorney for Culver told the Central Record that the allegations against her client are false.

“She looks forward to these charges being dismissed.” Her defense says “the case is a completely fabricated recitation made up by a troubled, young man.”