Florida Crazies: Road Rager To Cop “My Day Isn’t Good, I Almost Had To Shoot A *Racial Slur*

Florida Teen Tells Cop That He Threatened To Shoot A Racial Slur

According to MyNews13, an 18-year-old was arrested after a road rage incident that lead to him to threaten a family in a minivan.

After becoming irritated that soccer mom wasn’t paying attention to the green light, William Ramey swerved on her, called her racial slurs and upped the yopper.

Witnesses called the police and when the officer approached young Billy bigot and asked how his day was going, lil’ Billy bigot replied:

“not good,” and then explained that he almost had to shoot a (racial slur), the police report states.

Tiny Billy bigot was put in cuffs and charged with aggravated assault, marijuana possession and underage drinking. Hopefully his life is ruined.