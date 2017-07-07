Coupled Up: Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Her Ballin’ Baby Daddy

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Serena Williams Shares Another Vanity Fair Shot Of Her With Her Fiancé

As she gets closer to her delivery date, Serena Williams is definitely embracing her softer side, recently sharing another shot from her Vanity Fair spread. We’ve noticed she and her Reddit co-founder bae Alexis Ohanian sometimes look a little awkward, but this time they are nestled close and looking like the perfect picture of swirly love.

@SerenaWilliams is an inspiration to many—especially her fiancé @AlexisOhanian. He says, "I find myself just wanting to be better just by simply being around her because of the standard she holds." At the link in bio, read the epic true story of how the unlikely pair fell in love. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Gotta love this shot as well. Bigups to Annie Leibovitz for that!

