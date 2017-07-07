Coupled Up: Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Her Ballin’ Baby Daddy

Serena Williams Shares Another Vanity Fair Shot Of Her With Her Fiancé

As she gets closer to her delivery date, Serena Williams is definitely embracing her softer side, recently sharing another shot from her Vanity Fair spread. We’ve noticed she and her Reddit co-founder bae Alexis Ohanian sometimes look a little awkward, but this time they are nestled close and looking like the perfect picture of swirly love.

Gotta love this shot as well. Bigups to Annie Leibovitz for that!

Everything.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

We love the EVERYTHING caption!

Still clay season in Florida.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

