Some Strong Black Matrimony-dom: Russell Wilson & Ciara Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary
- By Bossip Staff
Russell Wilson and Ciara are celebrating 365 days of matrimony and they couldn’t be happier. The Wilsons who wed July 6, 2016 are currently in Mexico with their 9-month old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old son Future to celebrate their 1-year anniversary.
And while celebrating, CiCi surprised her hubby with a banner in the sky that read “Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [heart] you.”
“I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life,” Ciara captioned a photo of the banner on Instagram.
Ain’t christianly coupled up, formerly celibate, sweet black love GRAND?!
Congrats to the Wilsons on a year of matrimony-dom.
Russell shared this sweet video from his wedding to Ciara.