Some Strong Black Matrimony-dom: Russell Wilson & Ciara Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

Sweet black love…

Russell Wilson And Ciara Celebrate 1-Year Of Marriage

And while celebrating, CiCi surprised her hubby with a banner in the sky that read “Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [heart] you.”

“I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life,” Ciara captioned a photo of the banner on Instagram.

"HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!"…I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Ain’t christianly coupled up, formerly celibate, sweet black love GRAND?!

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Congrats to the Wilsons on a year of matrimony-dom.

Hit the flip for more of Russell and CiCi celebrating 1-year down.