BOSSIP Exclusive: Vivian Green Blends R&B With Reggae On New Jam “I Don’t Know” [AUDIO]

Vivian Green Back With More Kwame-Produced Heat

We’re super excited to premiere Vivian Green’s new single “I Don’t Know,” which she describes as a fun blend of R&B, Reggae & Old School.

“It’s about a woman who thinks she’s in love, and she is having fun making that final decision,” Green told BOSSIP exclusively. “If I had to describe it, I’d simply say it’s a HOT, first-listen record. And I NEVER say that about my own music…lol.”

Green spoke with BOSSIP in depth about the role her producer/manager Kwame took on with her latest single:

“I can’t take credit for IDK. My manager and producer Kwame made the music, and he was working on it for a few weeks before I even knew it was for me. One day I came to the studio and he was finishing laying down the first verse and the hook. I thought it was so dope, but I still didn’t think it was for me. When he told me it was, I was super hype! I just wanted to make sure I sang it with the same swag he did. I wrote the rest of the song, but the blueprint was already there”

What do you think about the song and the video, after watching? We really love the groove Vivian Green has found working with Kwame.