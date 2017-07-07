Meek Mill’s Heada$$ Chess Board Pic Got Dragged Back To Philly
By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Doesn’t Know Chess
You ever hear the saying “it’s chess, not checkers”…? Well, Meek is probably better off sticking to checkers. Because he posted this chess board and it’s all sorts of jacked up.
See, he has a pawn and a king right there in the middle of the damn board with knights in the ends and, well, it’s a mess. Take a look at the absolute dragging he’s getting from the world for this.