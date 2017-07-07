Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins & More Celebs Spotted At The 2017 ESSENCE Music Festival

For your viewing pleasure…

2017 ESSENCE Festival Recap

The ESSENCE Festival celebrated its 23rd year this holiday weekend in New Orleans, LA. With epic concerts and events around the city, everybody who is everybody made their way to the bayou.

McDonalds hosted the 14th Annual McDonald’s 365Black Awards Luncheon at Essence honoring all women. This year business executive Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, writer and community leader Chasity Hale, McDonald’s owner/operator Marty Gillis, Tichina Arnold, and Olympic gold-medalist Sanya Richards-Ross were honored at the Ritz Carlton.

Essence Atkins hosted the annual 365 Black Awards and was joined on the gold carpet by her ‘Marlon’ co-stars Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Look out for our interview soon where we chatted with Marlon Wayans.

Timon Kyle Durrett, Davis from ‘Queen Sugar’ stopped by the gold carpet. Aren’t you excited the season 2 is here??

STARZ’s ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Jessie T. Usher was in town promoting their newest season.

Ford had one of the best activations at the ESSENCE Festival! The theme was a block party which was entertainment for the entire family.

Loni Love kept the audience lit over the weekend.

On Sunday night’s performance featuring the No Limit reunion, they gave away a 2018 Ford Mustang to a lucky lady who entered to win at the convention center over the weekend.

The New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network took several media outlets to explore the culture of New Orleans with the Soul Of NOLA. We headed to le Musee de fpc (The Museum of free people of color) to learn about the New Orleans history of people who were free during slavery. GRAMMY nominated jazz artist Robin Barnes serenaded the crowd.

You can’t go to New Orleans without getting some good food!

We also got a sneak peek of BET Co-Founder Sheila Johnson’s newest hotel, the NOPSI in New Orleans which had it’s grand opening this week.

Not only is it black owned, it’s black FEMALE owned!

Photo Credit: Soul Brother Photography, DF Studio, Miles Ahead Entertainment Inc.

Thanks so much to Miles Ahead Entertainment, Ford, McDonald’s, & Soul of NOLA for the amazing ESSENCE Festival experience.