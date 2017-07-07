On Gawd: 21 Savage Says Amber Feeds Him Vitamins & He’s Pulling Up On Anyone Diss-respecking His Muva!

21 Savage Talks Amber Rose Relationship: Says She Has Him Drinking Water & He Has No Issue With Wiz

Bless his heart.

21 Savage stopped by the “The Real After Party” to talk about his new album and his relationship with Amber Rose. His feelings on Amber may surprise you, being that he has such a hard core appearance. But, the baby savage says he’s pulling up on anyone disrespecting his Queen. We reported before about how smitten the rapper is over Muva, you can see it her for yourselves.

21 Savage speaks on his relationship with Amber Rose. "No disrespect will be tolerated at all" pic.twitter.com/RvmaNMqQxV — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) July 7, 2017

No disrespect will be tolerated! You heard the man.

“She makes me do sh-t I don’t normally do, like take vitamins…drink water.” Wow, 21 is really in good hands with Ambs. Who knew she was so loving? Do you think these two have a real chance at love? Marriage? Baby??? Only time will tell. For now, he says he’s just kicking it with Amber and he has no issue with the father of her baby boy Bash. “I ain’t talk to Wiz, ain’t no disrespect…Wiz a great father.”

Peep the rest of the 21 Savage interview here where he talks about his new album “Issa” and copyrighting the word after it blew up on the internet. He also confirms Rob and Chyna weren’t together before he began his instagram meltdown….we wonder who told him that!