Giovonn Joseph-McDade Becomes Third Person Of Color Killed By Washington Police In Recent Weeks

Giovonn Joseph-McDade Killed By Washington Police

Yet ANOTHER sad death has occurred in Washington state at the hands of police. Giovonn Joseph-McDade,20, was shot and killed by a Kent, Washington, police officer on June 24.

The HuffingtonPost reports that Giovonn was stopped for a suspected traffic offense of switched and/or canceled plates, which is apparently a common crime in that area.

Giovonn allegedly tried to flee from police in his vehicle and was chased by two Des Moines officers. After two pursuit intervention techniques, Giovonn’s car was finally stopped but the Green River College student reportedly then accelerated towards an officer who’d exited his vehicle.

That’s when the officer commanded Giovann to stop and shot him twice when he didn’t. He died at the scene.

Giovonn is the third person of color shot and killed by police in June in King County, Washington. Authorities previously killed 20-year-old Tommy Le after mistaking a pen in his hand for a knife, and Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old pregnant mother, was gunned down in front of her kids.

What…is…going…on…in Washington?

