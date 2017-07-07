Baby Mama Drama: Blac Chyna Files A Restraining Order Against Dream’s Dangerous Daddy

Blac Chyna Sets Her Lawyers On Rob Kardashian After Internet Exposure

This ish continues to get crazier by the minute… Today Lisa Bloom, a lawyer for Blac Chyna announced plans to file for a restraining order against Rob Kardashian following his messy social media exposé.

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

My take: what Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna could be ‘revenge porn,’ and illegal. Women, stand up for our rights! https://t.co/Lyie5GzpcY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 6, 2017

Bloom is angling to put Rob in check for his bad behavior, telling TMZ that he’s a cyberbully and that she plans to be in court Monday to get a domestic violence restraining order against him. Bloom also says she took the case, not just for Chyna, but to send a broader message that online bullying and harassment against women is far too common and must be stopped.

Bloom says, point blank period: “Rob needs to back off.”

Expect more crazy details to come out in court, as Chyna is sticking to her story about Rob’s abuse. According to TMZ reports, in the declaration Chyna filed for the judge she claims that in April Rob became angry with her and began speaking badly about her in front of her young son King.

When she asked him to stop she says Rob screamed, “I can say whatever the f*** I want!” and then grabbed her phone, pushed her to the ground, “aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh.” She says she fell to the ground and when she got up she was bruised and could barely walk. Chyna also says she has been fully broken up with Rob since last December, adding, “Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him.”

In the meantime, Chyna has been out and about holding her head high while wearing all white:

