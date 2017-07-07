Pay Your Bills: Karen Huger’s ‘Black Bill Gates’ Hubby Owes $4.5 Million In Back Taxes

#RHOP’s Karen Huger’s Husband Owes $4.5 Million In Taxes

Karen Huger’s unfortunate financial woes are making headlines. The “Grand Dame” of Potomac’s hubby who recently moved with her out of the Montgomery County town, is facing a massive unpaid tax bill to the tune of 4.5 million.

The Washington Post reports that Karen’s software exec hubby Ray Huger that she calls “the black Bill Gates,” owes nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes. On top of that, his company owes more than $3 million, according to public records.

Back in April, the government filed a 1.468 million lien against Ray Huger before his company, Paradigm Solution where he serves as President and CEO was hit with a $3.06 million lien against it.

So far the Hugers are staying virtually mum on the liens.

“It’s a private matter; it’s being addressed,” said Huger to the paper via an interview.

The WAPO adds that the couple sold their Potomac home in August for $1.685 million, after initially listing it for $2.5 million.

This all comes after Karen’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” costars speculated that she’s secretly broke. Karen will reveal the real reason behind her move out of Potomac during the reunion that airs Sunday, Jul 9 at 8:00 on Bravo.