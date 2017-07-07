Florida Crazies: Siblings Popped After Impaling Each Other With Cupcakes Over Petty Discord

Florida Siblings Arrested Over Brutal Cupcake Fight

A pregnant woman and her brother were both arrested this week after throwing cupcake bullets at each other, according to a CBS report. The Vero Beach, Florida siblings, 24-year-old Latonya Daugherty and 30-year-old Eddie Yaddow were reportedly having a disagreement over Daugherty’s daughter. Apparently, they disagreed over the way she “disciplined” her child according to the report.

The woman got pissed at her brother’s criticism of her parent style, and started firing cupcakes in his direction. Yaddow responded by rubbing frosting in the woman’s hair and then reportedly landed a “martial arts style” kick to the woman’s stomach. SMH.

The pair continued to throw things until deputies arrived to arrest them, including cans of food. Daugherty was charged with battery domestic violence while Yaddow was charged with aggravated battery. Wow.

Reports also say the sister was 4-6 weeks pregnant when her brother Ryu kicked her.