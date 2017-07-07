Ol’ Girl Gone Wild: Martha Stewart Asked Lil’ Yachty If “Ni**a Sh!t” Upsets Him

Image via Jason LaVeris/JB Lacroix/Getty

Martha Stewart Says “Ni**a” During ‘Potluck Dinner Party’ Taping

So, Martha Stewart dropped an n-bomb during a recent taping of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and suffice to say, it got REAL awkward.

Quick breakdown, Lil Yachty, Laverne Cox and comedic caucasian Gary Owen were all guests on the season 2 filming of the quirky cooking show. Rembert Browne of FADER will take it from there:

It was clear the only prep Martha received about him was that he didn’t drink or smoke, so she talked to him like an innocent child. When it was time to discuss the Teenage Emotions album cover — an artistic exercise in inclusion — the image was not available. The network hadn’t gotten the image cleared. Taping stopped and the Doggfather stood up, chastising the powers that be for never getting stuff cleared. In a very loud, swear-filled finger wag, Snoop appropriately referred to Yachty’s album cover as “this ni**a’s shit.” So Martha, sitting at a table with her co-host, Yachty, comedian Gary Owen, and actress Laverne Cox, leaned over — while wearing a sari for their Indian food-themed episode — and, both maternally and ignorantly, said, “Yachty, does it upset you when Snoop says ‘ni**a s#!t?’”

Browne describes the reaction in the studio as everything from horrified to glee, while also mentioning that Martha looked around incredulously as if she didn’t grasp the grave error of her ways. Ho, sit down. You trippin’.

There is no mention of how Snoop, Laverne or Gary reacted, but we’re definitely gonna reach out to them for comments.

Martha got a ni**a pass just ’cause she went to prison for a lil’ punk azz bid???